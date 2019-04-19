Nigerians have rejected corruption with Buhari’s re-election ― South Africa APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa Chapter, Onpphas said that the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari was a testament to rejection of corruption by Nigerians.

Mr Sanni David, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, quoted the Chairman of the chapter, Mr Bola Babarinde, as saying this at the APC S/Africa Victory Gala Dinner held in honour of Buhari in Pretoria, South Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari defeated his closest rival from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the Feb. 23 Presidential Election.

“The event was to celebrate the APC victory at the just-concluded elections for the President, Governors, National and States Houses of Assembly.

“APC SA is elated and proud of the way Nigerians voted.

“It shows that we, as common people, are averred to corruption and have rejected corruption for a second term of four years,’’ David, in a statement, quoted Babarinde as saying.

He said that Babarinde described the victory gala dinner as a higher success and that chieftains of the chapter were great assets to the party.

David added that Babarinde commended Buhari for giving special attention to the fight against Boko Haram and corruption.

He said that the chairman also sued for peace and called on the government of South Africa to put an end to xenophobic attacks as Africans are one.

According to David, the dinner was also an occasion to inaugurate the council of elders amongst whom the majority were medical doctors, Ph.D. holders, and astute businessmen and women.

Also, the publicity secretary quoted Pastor Gladys Adunola, the chapter’s Women Leader, as using the occasion to call on Buhari to ensure that he consolidated on his first term in office.

The publicity secretary quoted Adunola as saying: “He (Buhari) is the only hope of the Nigerian masses.

“The incoming party’s majority National Assembly members should ensure a smooth and speedy passage of the Diaspora voting bill.”

David said that APC SA was approved to be established in April 2016 with mandate dated April 2016 and duly signed by the then party Chairman, Chief Odigie Oyegun.

“Today under the leadership of our indefatigable National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, we have witnessed a turnaround and see party discipline entrenched on our great party.

“Party supremacy cannot be underestimated. We thank him for his support and his goodwill message to us through his Chief Press Secretary,” David said.