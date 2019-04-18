Nigerians descend on Keyamo for saying ‘Buhari is friend of the poor!’

By Anthony Ogbonna

Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to descend on the director, strategic communications of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, SAN, over his recent statement that President Muhammadu Buhari is a friend of the poor.

According to him, “The nightmare of PDP since 2003! The demystifier of old power-blocs! The slayer of the corrupt! The friend of the poor! The one the thieves love to hate! My guy!”

But some Nigerians soon threw in the gauntlets in front of him, disagreeing with his claims.

Below are their reactions:

I love the way you defend this man. You don’t see anything wrong with all he’s doing. With the killings in Zamfara and some parts of the north. You are enjoying what’s happening in the country right? — Anthonio Kekeocha. (@AnthonioC_) 17 April 2019

The nightmare of NIGERIA since 2015!

The demystifier of DEVELOPMENT!

The slayer of the ECONOMY!

The friend of the GULLIBLE!

The lover of BLOODSHED!

The DEAF & DUMB to critical situations!

The one the SENSIBLES hate to love! — Chibuzo ‘KingAbsolute’ Anthony (@KingAbsoIute) 18 April 2019

Sai Baba…the friend of the masses, the peoples’ President, Mr Integrity, Mr Incorruptible, Mai Gaskiya. Thank you Keyamo SAN!! — Gloria Adagbon (@gloria_adagbon) 17 April 2019

You forgot to add, the ‘purveyor of poverty’ . The only man whose integrity only manifests when hunting the opposition, but turns a blind eye to his kinsmen taking bribes in dollars. Oh yes he is a legendary conman and posterity will judge him accordingly. — The King🖋👑 (@Kingsleymaximo) 17 April 2019

Since 2003 Nigerians knows that MUHAMMADU BUHARI IS A FAILURE AND INCOMPETENCE THAT IS WHY WE NEVER WANTED HUM ALL THESE YEARS … HE IS HERE TO PUNISH NIGERIANS NOT TO SERVE BCOS WE REFUSED VOTING FOR HIM SINCE 2003 TILL DATE — We Voted Atiku Not Buhari (@Engr_Henry20) 17 April 2019

When a lawyer starts talking like a runs-boy, you know something is wrong. — Engr. Uche Justin Adiele (@iamuchejustin) 17 April 2019

During GEJ:

Petrol = N87/Ltr

Fuel Subsidy = N600 Billion

Nigerians: GEJ is a thief, GEJ Must Go! Now it’s PMB:

Petrol = N145/Ltr

Fuel Subsidy = N2.95 Trillion

Nigerians: PMB has integrity he is fighting corruption! 🤔 — fatiu abdulmalik (@AbdulmalikFatiu) 17 April 2019

It’s a mystery yet to be solved — Dr MT 🔴 (@abdulmt99) 17 April 2019

When did he become your guy Keyamo? Kai 419 in different forms😂😂😂😂 — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) 17 April 2019

The Bringer of poverty

The Grand master of deception

The master of cluelessness

The maker of SAN to an agbero

The destroyer of Africa’s largest Economy — Dr MT 🔴 (@abdulmt99) 17 April 2019

Seeing all the arguments of both APC & INEC over ATIKU will make you understand that APC means, Association Psychiatric Comrades! — House Of Hannet (@iretiola80) 17 April 2019