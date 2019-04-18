Breaking News
Nigerians descend on Keyamo for saying ‘Buhari is friend of the poor!’

By Anthony Ogbonna

Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to descend on the director, strategic communications of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaign, Festus Keyamo, SAN, over his recent statement that President Muhammadu Buhari is a friend of the poor.

Festus Keyamo
Keyamo had taken to his twitter handle to say that Buhari is “the demystifier of old power-blocs! The slayer of the corrupt!”
He also said that Buhari is the “nightmare of PDP since 2003!”

According to him, “The nightmare of PDP since 2003! The demystifier of old power-blocs! The slayer of the corrupt! The friend of the poor! The one the thieves love to hate! My guy!”

But some Nigerians soon threw in the gauntlets in front of him, disagreeing with his claims.

Below are their reactions:


