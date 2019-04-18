Nigerian Railway Corporation debunks report of train killing 2 persons in Kano

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday denied a report that a train crushed two persons to death in Kano.

Abdullahi Alhaji, the Public Relations Officer of the Zaria District of the corporation disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He claimed that some individuals brought out mutilated corpses and placed on the rail track to create impression of the purported accident.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Railway Corporation management, Northern District, Zaria, I hereby call the attention of the general public, especially people of Nasarawa LGA of Kano State in respect of the train accident that allegedly killed two people in the area.

“Investigations carried out by the District Railway Police Command and Public Relations Officer of the District; reveal that the information transmitted is false as there was no accident on the train.

“However, NRC Northern District is of the opinion that the killing was perpetrated by unknown people who came to dump the mutilated corpses on the track to give the impression that they were killed by the train,” he said.

He advised the public to disregard information that a train killed two persons, adding that a train could not hit and kill a person or persons without traces of blood, flesh or other signs on it.

“Therefore, this release is intended to correct the erroneous impression that they were killed by the train.

“By and large, the NRC will continue to sensitise the public on the dangers of trespassing on the track to forestall such occurrences,” he assured.