Lagos Police PRO, CSP Dolapo Badmus, named provost

By Chris Onuoha

The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Onikan, Lagos, Chief Superintended of Police, Dolapo Badmus, has been elevated to the position of a provost.

The delectable and vibrant super cop known for her high sense of fashion and ever presence on social media chat was redeployed to the Enforcement and Disciplinary Department of the Nigerian Police Force Headquarters as Provost. Under this new elevation, she will be in charge of disciplinary actions to be taken against erring Police officers.

You may recall that CSP Badmus in her capacity as PPRO Lagos and PPRO Zone 2 brought some level of sanity to the force through her numerous interventions to broker understanding between the force and the society.

She organised a celebrity awareness show, where Nigerian musicians, comedians, Nollywood actors and influential celebrities performed together to sensitise the public about the dangers of hard drug, cultism and Yahoo deals. Besides, she was the exponent and the controversial mediator on SARS activities and the general public.

Speaking with CSP Badmus on her new posting, she said: “It’s a great task for me. It’s an indication that I am being recognized to find me worthy to be posted to a department that upholds discipline especially at this moment that seems there are too many complaints against our men on the field. I will contribute my quota”