Nigerian businesswoman with cocaine hidden in her body nabbed in China

A 37-year-old Nigerian businesswoman has been arrested at the Hong Kong International Airport and more than half kilogram of cocaine which was allegedly hidden in her body was recovered and that she may discharge more drugs.



South China post reported that ‘the Nigerian woman arrived the city on a flight from Lagos via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

‘Customs officers intercepted the suspect, who claimed to be a businesswoman and was said to be acting suspiciously, shortly after her arrival on Thursday.

‘She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for a check-up and confirmed to have foreign objects in her body.

‘Officers first recovered 215 grams of cocaine contained in condoms and plastic bags found in her vagina.

‘She later discharged 24 capsules of cocaine, each weighing 14 grams, from her body.

‘The haul, weighing 550 grams in total, was estimated to be worth HK$522,000 (US$66,900).

‘The authorities said the woman, who was detained for inquiries, may discharge more drugs.

It is not the first time such a case has been detected.

‘Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, the maximum penalty for drug trafficking is life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine.’