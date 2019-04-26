By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- A new shakeup announced by the Nigerian Army, Friday, affected the Director General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Major General Suleiman Kazaure, and seven other Brigadier-Generals.

Kazaure, according to a statement by the acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, announcing the new postings and appointments, was appointed as Senior Resource Person at Army Resource Centre.

The statement said Kazaure would be replaced by Brigadier General S Ibrahim from the Nigerian Army University Biu in Borno State.

The statement read in full: “The Nigerian Army has approved the postings and appointments of some of its senior officers.

“Those affected by this include, Major General SZ Kazaure who has been posted from National Youth Service Corps to Army Resource Centre and appointed as Senior Resource Person, Brigadier General CA Bossman from Nigerian Army Archives to Command Schools Services and appointed as Director Command Schools Services, Brigadier General E Angaye is appointed Acting Director Veterans Affairs Department (Army) and Brigadier General BA Tsoho is posted from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Nigerian Army Language Institute and appointed as Commandant.

“Others affected in the postings are Brigadier General AA Goni from 82 Division Education to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Director Information, Brigadier General FC Onyeari from Headquarters Nigerian Army Supply and Transport to Defence Headquarters and appointed as Acting Director Catering, Brigadier General S Ibrahim from Army University Biu to National Youth Service Corps and appointed as Director General, Brigadier General SS Ibrahim is now appointed Registrar Nigerian Army University Biu.

“The postings and appointments are with immediate effect.”

