Nigeria Football Supporters Club to storm Egypt with 500 members

Nigeria Football Supporters Club have announced plans to storm Egypt with about 500 members to drum support for the Super Eagles at the forthcoming Nations Cup.

Disclosing this to the media yesterday when he officially unveiled plans by the club to support the various national teams as they prepare to participate in World Cups and Nations Cup, National Chairman of the club, Rev Samuel Ikpea announced that the club was making necessary arrangements with the various embassies to ensure that travel documents are procured on time for members.

Nigeria will this year participate in Africa Nations Cup in Egypt, Women World Cup in France, U-20 World Cup in Poland and the U-17 World Cup in Brazil and Ikpea is optimistic that the Supporters Club as the number 12th player on the pitch will be there to cheer the teams to victory even as he commended their sponsors and most especially Globacom Telecommunications and others bodies that have stood by the club.