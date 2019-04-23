The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday announced the appointments of new Media Officers for the various National Teams.

In a statement signed by Demola Olajire, NFF Director of Communication, Toyin Ibitoye and Miss Jane Nweze have been retained for the Super Eagles and the Super Falcons, respectively, until after the two teams’ major championships.

He said Ibitoye and Nweze will still retain their positions until the Super Eagles’ AFCON finals in Egypt and the Super Falcons’ FIFA World Cup finals in France.

Olajire, however, announced the appointment of Pius Ayinor as media officer for the Super Eagles B, also known as CHAN Eagles.

“Sharif Abdallah will serve as media officer for the U-23 National Team (Olympic Eagles), while Andrew Randa will take charge at the camp of the U-20 Boys National Team (Flying Eagles).

“Cecilia Omorogbe will work with the U-20 Girls (Falconets), while Francis Achi will serve the U-17 Boys (Golden Eaglets) and Faith Meremegbunam will work with the U-17 Girls (Flamingos).

“Tobi Adepoju will be media officer of the U-15 National Boys (Future Eagles),’’ Olajire said.

According to him, all the newly-appointed media officers will serve until after their next major championships, before giving way to other persons to also benefit from the experience. (NAN)

