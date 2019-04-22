Nigeria Curling Federation unveils secretariat

By Jacob Ajom

It was celebration time at the Adegoke Street, Surulere, Lagos secretariat of the newest sport in the ever-growing Nigeria sports family, the Nigeria Curling Federation at the weekend.

The federation unveiled the sport, equipment and its secretariat to Nigerians. The ceremony was performed by the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, who was the special guest of honour and the Minister of Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung who was represented by Nkana Mbora.

The president of the Curling Federation, Daniel Danmola was conspicuously absent because he was in far away Norway with the Nigerian team participating in the world championship.

Speaking at the event the Minister of Sports said it was historic that the new sport was being introduced to Nigerians during his time and hoped that very soon, the country’s athletes would begin to win laurels for self and country at international events.

On his part, the NBBF President, Kida said he was proud for being part of the epoch-making event. “I would do everything in my capacity to attract Total to the sport in terms of sponsorship and backing your programmes,” he promised the young federation.

Curling is basically played on ice but can also be played in the tropics on a dry curling sheet. A team is made up of 4 players. Its main equipment comprises of a stone(or rinks), a brush. It is contested among two teams of four players each.

The team with the most rinks within the target circle wins the match.

A technical official with the federation, Kennedy Imonitie said Curling is one of the easiest and healthiest sports to play. “It has to do with mental balance. It is easy to play.”