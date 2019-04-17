Nido suspends president, declares seat vacant

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Nido, Africa, has suspended the present interim president, Dr Chikelu Obinna Kingsman and declared the seat vacant whilst they await a new election in July during the Diaspora Day DD when a elect a new president will be elected into office.

Former President of nido, Dr. Babatunde Lee disclosed this to Vanguard, saying that the organisation can no longer allow regard Kingsman as president of nido.

The United Nations Global Goodwill Ambassador, explained that the interim president has refused to follow due process of organizing proper election for one year since he was handed over the seat of power Nido DR Congo in July 26, 2016 as interim chairman saddled with the responsibility of conducting an election for a smooth administration of the organisation.

According to him, “l handed over to him to organize proper election for one year since 26th July, 2016 and he refused but holding on to the seat of power. When I handed over to him three years ago it was with the understanding that he will conduct election which he failed to do rather he seized the power.

“He created a constitution single handed by himself to suit his manipulating gimmick, takes decisions alone and imposing his one man decision on all the African chapters among other.

“No proper administrative structure, as a matter of facts, he is running the administration of Nido Africa without any structure.

“I, and one hundred and fifteen other members of several Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Nido Africa chapters have tried to remain focused and ignored all the abnormalities and distractions coming from the leadership of NIDO Africa Continent.

“We have come to this difficult decision after due consultation with the said Dr Chikelu Obinna Kingsman and his executives’ supporters and other stakeholders for the sake of peace due to resign and allow for proper election.

“We therefore request general public to refrain from dealing with him until a fresh election is conducted during the Diaspora Day DD 2019, Nido Worldwide, NNVS, OSGF, FGN.

“Chairmen Nido Worldwide and her executives, Officials of NNVS, Secretary to the Federal Government of Nigeria, Federal Government of Nigeria and General Public take note.

Lee who also the past chairman of the Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Organization- Africa 2010-2016, Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Organization Côte d’lvoire Chapter as well as the Director of Operations International Peace Commission-IPC Africa, noted that, “The interim chairman has been suspended and terminated as the chairman of Nido Africa until the new election takes place in our upcoming Diaspora Day DD in July, 2019”, he said.