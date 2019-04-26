NFF clears Star Plus FC for FA cup final

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has cleared Star Plus FC of Ngwo, to play the final of the FA cup competition in Enugu on Sunday.

Reports have it that Star Plus FC was alleged to have used unregistered players in the semifinal match of the competition against Giant Brillars FC.

The matter which came up immediately after the semifinal on April 16, in which Star Plus won by a lone goal, was forwarded to NFF in Abuja by the state FA for verification.

The Enugu State FA Secretary, Francis Ugwu, told newsmen in Enugu on Friday that the NFF confirmed that the players in contention were duly registered for the competition.

Ugwu recalled that Giant Brillars submitted a letter of protest to the FA accusing Star Plus of using ineligible players against them.

He said that the organisers had intimated Giant Brillars FC on the NFF response to their petition.

The FA Secretary said the finals of the competition will hold on Sunday.

‘’The second semifinals of the ongoing FA cup in the state will come up on April 27.

‘’Rangers FC will battle Lamray FC in the second semifinals on Saturday by 9 am.

‘’The final will be on Sunday between Star Plus FC and the winner between Rangers FC and Lamray FC,’’ he said.