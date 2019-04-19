NEPZA assures on security of expatriates working in Free Zones

By Victoria Ojeme

The Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) has reiterated its commitment to the security of foreign and indigenous investors operating in the free trade zones in Nigeria.

The Acting Managing Director of NEPZA, Terhemba Nongo who was represented by the General Manager, Zones Operations (Public) Oyesola Oyenle gave the assurance when he led a delegation of NEPZA to pay a condolence visit to the management of LADOL Free Zone at Tarka Bay, Lagos, SCH-MCI Free Zone Enterprise and the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over the killing of some members of their staff.

A Korean National, Mr Taekun Kang, a Manager with SHI-MCI Free Zone Enterprise and a Civil Defence Personnel were allegedly shot to death on the 10th of April, 2019 by an operative of NSCDC identified as Innocent Oshemi, who was on guard duty in the Free Zone at the time of the incident.

The NEPZA Acting MD, while pledging the authority’s support for a full and thorough investigation into the matter, called for calm to enable the relevant security agencies to complete their investigation.

The delegation that visited the corporate headquarters of LADOL and SHI-MCI FZE that delivered a condolence letter signed by the Engr. T. D. Nongo includes; GM, Public-Private Partnership, (PPP) Alhaji, Ahmed Gurin, the Head, Lagos Liaison Office, Mr Garba Hayatu, Manager, Free Zones, Mr Aliyu Kachalla, Head Corporate Communications, Mr Simon Imobo-Tswam and were joined by the LADOL Free Administrator, George Okon.