NEC Live 7 unravels thinking behind BBNaija

By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa’s leading marketing and public relations technology company, Plaqad.com has announced the release of the first-ever Big Brother Naija report.

The Report which was released at the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NEC) on Wednesday April 24, provides valuable insight into the public perception of the reality TV show, its impact on the youth culture in Nigeria and its effect on the Nigerian economy.

While the show has remained popular especially with the young population, many have questioned the thinking behind it as well as its general impact on Nigeria’s economy and youth culture.

“While the popularity of BBNaija is never in doubt especially as it relates to its entertainment value, the direct and indirect impact of the show on youth culture and our economy is not as visible,” said Gbenga Sogbaike, CEO of Plaqad.

“Does the show actually provide opportunities for young people to thrive in the creative industry? Does it indeed drive any growth in Nigeria’s entertainment, telecoms, fashion, hospitality, tourism, and media sectors as some have claimed? Why do thousands of people show up for its auditions year after year? What makes the show appealing> Discovering the answers to these questions and many others require that one digs deeper and look beyond the surface.”

“However, and rather unfortunately, there exists no concrete body of research on the BBNaija show till date. Hence the need for this report.”

Among other exciting findings, the report revealed that Bisola Aiyeola, a 2017 contestant on the show, is the most loved BBNaija housemate ever. It also claimed that a majority of Nigerians believe the Big Brother Naija show is a more viable path to success than a university degree and a 9-5 job.