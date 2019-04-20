NDLEA arrests suspects with cocaine in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA Kano Command, has arrested two suspects, Abdul Abubakar Mohammed and Ibrahim Mustapha with 2.927kg of cocaine, first of its kind in the state.



Parading the suspects before news men on Saturday in Kano, the Commander, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul said luck ran out for the two suspects after his men trailed them to a hotel along Katsina Road, in Fage Local Government Area of the state after two months of investigation.

According to him, the command’s shift from reactive to proactive investigative methods led to the successful arrest of the suspects whom he said have already started swallowing the parcels before taking off to Sudan from where they will continue their journey to Saudi Arabia through the sea.

“We have adopted proactive methods for effective policing and investigations as it relates to drugs. We have been on the trail of the suspects for the past two months after intelligence gathering by our vigilant officers.

“You are all aware of the recent execution of a Nigerian as well as arrests by the Saudi Arabian authorities for drug trafficking yet, these people are not deterred from the illegal business.”

Abdul further disclosed that in the period under review, 50 hotspots were dislodged within and outside the state’s metropolis during which drugs such as Cannabis Sativa measuring up to 250kg, 560kg of Tramadol, 24kg of Khat were confiscated which brings the total of illicit drug impounded to 836.927kg.

Responding to questions by newsmen, the two suspects said that they hail from Maiduguri and are both business men who deal in caps and colanuts respectively but lost their sources of livelihood due to Boko Haram insurgency.

In the same vain, the Command in the course of its duty has arrested a 4 man gang with a pistol which includes one Isah Yusuf, Nazifi Yahaya, Suleiman Kabir and Rufai Lawan, suspected to be armed robbers or bandits.

“It will also interest you to know that, our officers while on a stop and search operation, arrested a four man gang carrying a pistol while on their way to Funtuwa. Investigations are still ongoing and would be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation and prosecution.”