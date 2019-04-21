Ndidi is Leicester’s silent worker, Rogers reveals

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been given high five by his coach at Leicester City, Brendan Rogers who praised his work ethics for the team.

Indeed, Ndidi is one of the most influential players at Leicester City, so much so that he has started all but one of their games in the Premier League.

‘’All we try to do is make it clear what his function is in the team. It’s a job that may seem a simple job but he does it so effectively,’’ Rodgers was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

‘’He has to win the ball and give it, simple as that. I tell him he doesn’t need to be in the box shooting, that’s not his job.

‘’Just look after the other two boys in front of you, and just control the space in front of the centre-halves and he does that so, so well.

‘’We’re trying to improve him in that position because you’re going to be on the ball a lot. You’ve got to serve it, serve it over 10 or 15 metres.’’

Ndidi has been named Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year in each of the last two seasons and has been nominated again for the award this term.