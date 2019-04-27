NDE graduates 538 skilled trainees in Bauchi

By Charles Agwam

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has concluded training for 538 trainees across various trades to boost self-reliance and wealth creation among Bauchi youths.



Nasiru Argungu, the Director General of NDE, said at the graduation ceremony in Bauchi on Saturday, that the exercise was designed to provide employment opportunities for youths, especially those from poor homes.

He expressed delight at the outcome of the training, while noting that the programme is a tripartite collaboration between the NDE, World Bank and the State government.

“We will take the training to the next level where we will provide the trainees with starter packs to enable them put into practice what they have learnt at the camp.

“This training is a collaboration of NDE, World Bank and the State government. Ours is to train; theirs is to take over from us, in terms of resettlement and we will put pressure on them to do that.

“This year, what we are going to concentrate on is resettlement, not training . We are going to resettle as many as we can to boost self-reliance and wealth creation,” Argungu said.

He assured that the graduands will start receiving alerts of their stipend and transportation allowances from Sunday.

Ahmed Kabiru, on behalf of other beneficiaries commended the federal government and NDE for initiating the programme, saying it would help in reducing the high rate of unemployment in the country.

Among skills acquired at the programme include; carpentry and joinery, tailoring and dress making, pipe fitting and plumbing, block and brick moulding.

Others are hairdressing and pedicure, photographic work, computer operation, satellite dish installation and phone repair technology.