Court remands man for taking 5-year-old without her parent’s consent

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 50-year-old man, John Ojeile, in be remanded in prison for allegedly taking away a five-year-old, without her parent’s consent.

Ojeile, who lives in Ketu, Lagos, is charged with abduction of a minor.

Magistrate E. Kubeinje gave the order after the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of abduction.

Kubenje adjourned until May 28 for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 29, at about 6.30 p. m. at Olufowibi Street, Ketu.

Ihiehie alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by taking away the five-year – old girl, without her parent’s consent.

He said the act caused so much worry and concern to the girl’s parents, especially her mother that they reported the girl missing at the Ketu police station.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section states that anyone found guilty commits a misdemeanor and is liable to conviction or ine of N15, 000 or 3 months imprisonment or both.