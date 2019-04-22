NASS Leadership: Don urges APC to adopt fair, balanced zoning arrangement

A Professor of Political Science, Femi Otubanjo, on Monday, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership to make deliberate efforts to adopt a fair and balanced zoning arrangement for the 9th National Assembly leadership.

Otubanjo told newsmen in Lagos that all the six geo-political zones should be fairly represented in the executive and legislative arms of government.

According to him, if the APC truly wants to adopt the zoning system, they have no choice but to share the six pivotal positions among the six zones in the country.

“As things stand, President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomole are already representing three zones – the Northwest, Southwest and Southsouth respectively.

“This means that the Northeast, North Central and Southeast should share the three remaining positions of the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF).

“Since the President of the Senate is likely to come from the Northeast, the SGF and Speaker are the two positions left to be contested by the North Central and Southeast..

“The Southeast is the zone that should get the Speakership.”

“I am, of course, assuming that the logic of geo-political zoning will be followed to the letter,’’ Otubanjo said.

Reports have it that the APC national leadership has endorsed Sen. Ahmed Lawan and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila for positions of the Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives respectively.

However, some APC members at the National Assembly were allegedly opposing the decision of the party on the endorsement.