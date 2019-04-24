NaijaSecCon cybersecurity conference returns to Nigeria

By Chinasa Afigbo

Nigeria’s acclaimed largest annual technical Cyber-Security Conference, NaijaSecCon Cybersecurity Conference, has returned to Lagos.

This year’s edition will hold at Ace Olivia Hall, City Mall, Opposite Muson Centre, in May 2019. It is expected to be better than the last edition, in terms of participation, speakers, exhibitors and other activities.

Being its third edition, the event has attracted top industry professionals including CIOs, CTOs, CSOs, and senior management officers from key industries including Finance, Energy, Telecoms, Government, Education and IT.

Lead Convener of NaijaSecCon, Mr Rotimi Akinyele, said that “a global survey carried out by IBM puts an average cost of a data breach at $3.86 million, 6.4% up from 2017. The average cost, globally, for each loss of stolen record containing sensitive and confidential information is also up from last year, landing at $148 per record- a 4.8% increase from 2017. Nigeria appears to be one of the most hit with cyber fraud within the African space, having reported about N5.6 billion in electronic banking fraud cases in 2017.

Therefore, Akinyele said that “this year’s event is a gathering of seasoned information security practitioners, evangelists, penetration testers, crypto-crackers, reverse-engineers, digital forensics analysts, and others who will come together to deliberate and advice on solution to solving the peculiar Nigerian information space constraints,” he declared.

Akinyele added that with the introduction of regulations such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Cyber Security Framework and the EU General Data Protection Regulation, GDPR coming to raise the importance of security among Nigerian companies, the event is expected to attract over 500 guests.

“This year’s event will showcase a mixture of both technical and governance aspect of information security whilst providing access to enthusiasts on how and where to get started within the cyber security space”, he said. Speakers for this event includes industry experts like Bharat Soni – GTBank’s CISO, Osioke Ojior – NIBSS CRO, Harrison Nnaji – First Bank’s CISO, Ikenna Onyebuchi – Lead, Cyber Intelligence Center, Deloitte etc.

The event is in four sections including: A Lockpick Village – where enthusiasts and tinkers alike are served to the chills of how lockpicking works; Cyber Security Career Village – For cyber enthusiasts, IT Security pros, and those who would love to create a career within the space; Technical Conference – With more than 10 industry experts unraveling and advising on applicable threats within the space and Live Hacking Contest– For students of tertiary institutions, a special kind of cyber security competition where security enthusiasts take part in various challenges including reverse engineering, network security, cryptography, web security, network security, digital forensics and others.