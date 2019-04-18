NAHCON meets licensed tour operators *Expresses appreciation to IDB

Ishola Balogun

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Barrister Abdullahi Mukhar Muhammad has reiterated government’s readiness to work with business owners who have shown integrity in their business dealings.

Muktar stated this during a meeting with Chief Executives of Umrah and Hajj licensed Tour Operators held recently in his office, Abuja.

He added that documenting every contract agreement properly would help to diffuse a lot of confusion that may arise between them and their clienteles.

The event was organised in preparation for 2019 Hajj operations, to offer an opportunity for the Commission and Licensed Tour Operators’ (LTO) to brainstorm on crucial matters necessary for the success of the 2019 exercise.

The Chairman lamented the manner some of the LTOs discharge their responsibility to their clients, which leaves much to be desired.

He reiterated the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s readiness to support LTOs who are genuinely prepared to do business in the best interest of their customers and for the image of Nigeria in particular.

“Government is willing to help strengthen those ventures pursuing their responsibilities with sincerity. Again, documenting every contract agreement properly is instrumental to diffusing a lot of confusion between you and your clients,” he said.

Commissioner Operations of NAHCON, Alhaji Modibbo Saleh, also restated the importance of LTOs to render quality service to their customers.

He urged them to design best ways to settle their obligation to their customers, adding that the Commission was ever ready to listen to both sides in times of contractual disputes and to do justice as an arbitrator.

He also charged them to comply with rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia in order to bring sanity to Hajj operation both from within and outside the country.

Meanwhile, the NAHCON Chairman acknowledged with gratitude, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)’s grant to Commission.

“The grant, which comes in form of sponsorship of staff for capacity building/training is designed to facilitate sharing of knowledge and expertise between staff of the Commission and relevant institutions.

“This is in line with the bank’s policy of developing institutions for maximum productivity and infrastructural development.

“The Commission is confident that the equipment to be supplied and staff training will considerably enhance the progress of Hajj management in the country,” he stated.