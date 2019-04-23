NAF aircraft kills over 10 bandits in Zamfara forest

who had come into contact with armed bandits.

to a request for close air support by ground troops in the area,

The service, in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the success against the bandits was recorded when the Air Task Force responded

The service, in a statement by its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the success against the bandits was recorded when the Air Task Force responded to a request for close air support by ground troops in the area, who had come into contact with armed bandits.

The statement explained that “accordingly, the ATF dispatched two Alpha Jets and an attack helicopter to provide the needed support and also conduct armed reconnaissance over identified locations in Shinkafi LGA as well as Sububu and Dumburum Forests and environs.”

The statement read in full: “The Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation Diran Mikiya has neutralised no fewer than 10 armed bandits at Sububu Forest area in Zamfara State.

“This was achieved yesterday, 22 April 2019, while the ATF was responding to a request for close air support by ground troops of Sector 7 Area of Responsibility of Operation Sharan Daji, who had come into contact with armed bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched two Alpha Jets and an attack helicopter to provide the needed support and also conduct armed reconnaissance over identified locations in Shinkafi LGA as well as Sububu and Dumburum Forests and environs.

“At Sububu Forest, one of the Alpha Jets spotted a group of armed bandits, who fired at the aircraft with their rifles, whilst running for cover.

“The Alpha Jet engaged the bandits, neutralizing no fewer than 10 of them while others escaped with injuries.

“The NAF, working in consonance with surface forces and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the country.”