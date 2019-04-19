Breaking News
Translate

N30,000 minimum wage, another election promise delivered – APC

On 10:27 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

By Omeiza Ajayi
ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his assent to the new N30,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers, describing it as another election promise fulfilled.

Minimum Wage

In a statement Friday in Abuja, the party through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said “truly, our workers deserve a new, improved and implementable minimum wage in view of current economic realities”.

The party said commendably, the welfare of workers has remained a top priority of the President Buhari-led APC administration as exhibited in the federal government bailouts to state governments to pay workers salary, housing schemes for civil servants among other welfare packages.

Buhari signs N30,000 Minimum Wage Bill into law

“We congratulate stakeholders that ensured the achievement of this laudable feat, particularly the National Assembly, state governors, the Ama Pepple-led tripartite committee, labour/trade unions and indeed Nigerian workers.

“This is another solid demonstration of a President who matches his words with action. Nigerians will recall the President had severally assured of a new and improved national minimum wage for workers.

Minimum Wage: Labour gives Buhari May 1 deadline

“The assent of the N30,000 minimum wage by the president is indeed another election promise delivered”, the party stated.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.