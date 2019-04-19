N30,000 minimum wage, another election promise delivered – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his assent to the new N30,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers, describing it as another election promise fulfilled.



In a statement Friday in Abuja, the party through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said “truly, our workers deserve a new, improved and implementable minimum wage in view of current economic realities”.

The party said commendably, the welfare of workers has remained a top priority of the President Buhari-led APC administration as exhibited in the federal government bailouts to state governments to pay workers salary, housing schemes for civil servants among other welfare packages.

“We congratulate stakeholders that ensured the achievement of this laudable feat, particularly the National Assembly, state governors, the Ama Pepple-led tripartite committee, labour/trade unions and indeed Nigerian workers.

“This is another solid demonstration of a President who matches his words with action. Nigerians will recall the President had severally assured of a new and improved national minimum wage for workers.

“The assent of the N30,000 minimum wage by the president is indeed another election promise delivered”, the party stated.