My success, God’s making— Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro has said his success in life flowed from the mercies of Almighty God.

Otuaro stated this when the Permanent Secretary, Directors and Staff of his office visited him at his official residence and treated him to a surprise birthday party.

The Deputy Governor who turned 51, April 16, 2019 said he was happy with the yearly celebration of his birthday by his staff of his office and promised to continue to do his best to make the office better for them. The Deputy Governor said he was lucky to have well-bred civil servants that believed in team work and challenged them to continue to make meaningful input in advancing the SMART agenda of the Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration.

Why we reverting State House Medical Center to clinic – Perm Sec

The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Arthur-Prest Umukoro said the surprise birthday was to appreciate Deacon Otuaro for being a servant-leader and a politician with the fear of God

Mr. Umukoro said staff of the Office were committed to giving their best as Otuaro, the celebrant was a man of exemplary qualities and prayed God to continue to increase him on all sides as he attained 51 years on earth.

The occasion was attended by the celebrant’s wife, Engr. (Dr) Mrs Ebierin Otuaro, FNSE, top notchers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including Delta South Chairman of the PDP Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, Deputy Chief of Staff Hon Steve Eruotor and Special Advisers and other top government functionaries who flanked the Deputy Governor in cutting the birthday cake from the staff.

VANGUARD