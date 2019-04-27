My last moment with Adaobi — father of 20-yr old lady shot by a policeman

By Victor Arjiromanus

She had looked forward to Friday , April 13, 2019, with great expectation and enthusiasm. With grinning face and smiling eyes, 20-year-old Adaobi Ifeanyi, glanced intermittently at her wrist watch, waiting for the perfect time to leave her parents abode to meet her boyfriend who was taking her on a date.

Finally, the much awaited time. She took another look at the mirror and with a satisfactory smile, she sashayed out of the house, unknown to her that she was embarking on a journey of no return.

As you read this report, the remains of the Adaobi, who was once the cynosure of all eyes, lie in the morgue.

She was cut in her prime by yet another bullet from a policeman while returning from a nightclub with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Akomafuwa, in the early hours of that Saturday.

Report had it that the vehicle they drove in was flagged down by policemen attached to Trinity division, at Wilmer Cresent, in Olodi Apapa area of Lagos. . It was gathered that the duo ran into a problem when Akomafuwa, who drove the vehicle didn’t immediately stop when asked to, by the policemen.

This led to a hot pursuit by the Policemen. In the process, the policemen reportedly fired some shots. One of the bullets hit Akomafuma in the head.

On realizing that her boyfriend had been hit by a bullet, Adaobi, was said to have protested against the action. But she got more than what she bargained, as another shot fired at her direction, left her dead.

Ironically, her boyfriend, survived the gunshot , as he is recuperating.

As in other similar incidents , the Commissioner of Police , Lagos State Police Command, Zubairu Muazu, accompanied by senior police officers among who was the Divisional Police Officer in-charge of Trinity Division, visited the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

Killer cops arrested

Also, as in previous cases, four out of the five team of policemen: Inspector Adamu Usman, Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye, Sergeant Kashim Tijani, Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and Sergeant Paul Adeoye were subsequently arrested on the directive of the command boss. But the fifth policeman, Dania Ojo, escaped immediately the shooting occurred. He was declared wanted.

The arrested policemen were thereafter, subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja and their rifles retrieved for forensic analysis by ballisticians.

At the end of the Orderly Room Trial the policemen, according to the Lagos State Police Public relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, were charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

My last moment with her – father

The sad end of 20- year -old Adaobi is still a heavy grief that hangs on the heart of every sane Nigerian. To some, her death was evident that an average Nigerian is not only close to a shallow grave but is threatened by those saddled with the responsibility to protect him or her.

For members of her immediate family, it was a shock they may never recover from for a long time. Speaking with late Adaobi’s father, Mr. Ifeanyi Ojide, he said he was yet to come to terms with the rude blow of his only daughter’s demise.

He said, “I was in great shock on Saturday morning, when people called to inform me that my daughter had been shot by some policemen. As I speak, I am yet to recover from the shock”.

Relating his last moment with her, he said, “ My last moment with Ada, as she was fondly called, was on Friday evening, a day before she was killed. I left her with her siblings at home before going to my business place. We had only talked briefly about how she was preparing for her exams before I left home. I did not know that was going to be my last conversation with her. She was a promising young lady who was full of zest.

“I thought it was all dreams when news of her demise filtered in because she never showed any sign of one that was leaving the family anytime soon.

‘’She was a very calm and and was an obedient girl. She was never troublesome. She was an intelligent girl and performed very well in her secondary school.

“ All I want is justice. The Police should not allow this to die off without Justice being meted. Cases like this have always been swept under the carpet, but, I know the present Inspector-General of Police is a good man, going by his reaction to this. I know he won’t allow the killers of my daughter go free without facing the law’

The family’s lawyer, Barr. Obuesi Philip, stated that the family had interfaced with the Police at the highest level, noting that the Police High command had shown good faith in terms of condoling with the bereaved family and supporting them with the burial arrangements. But, he said that was not enough.

Barr. Philip said: “This goes beyond showing good faith alone because somebody’s life was lost and if we stop at that, it would be wrong.

“Police wasn’t instituted to show good faith in burial preparations, that is not their mandate. Their mandate is to protect lives and property of the citizens. It is sad to think of how the police have allowed its Rank and File to become agents of death in Nigeria. We have to go beyond the idea of police dismissing an officer that goes out of discretion. Such erring officer should face the needed justice by being prosecuted in the court of law.

Each time things like this happen, superior officers who dispense fire arms to officers, especially those that are not in uniform and don’t have their proper name tags on them, should be held responsible, alongside the policeman that pulls the trigger.

“In this case, the officers that killed Adaobi, were not in uniform and no one could have known they were policemen”.