My goal is to make Heaven at last (2) – Muoka Lazarus

By Muoka Lazarus

John 6:67-68 “Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away? Then Simon Pet-er answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life.”

When one professes Christ-ianity, what he is saying is that he is on the race to be with Christ in heaven. In other words, he has a vision to make heaven and no amount of discourage-ment or circumstance can change his decision; no persuasion can cause him to derail from this goal. He has chosen heaven as his last abode and is determin-ed to be with the Lord at the end of this life. As far as he is concerned, it is heaven or nothing.

This unshaken decision of making heaven was what Peter advocated on behalf of the Apostles when Christ asked them if they had any reason to go away from Him having been convin-ced He has the capacity to lead them to heaven. And Peter, speaking with con-viction, said there is no alt-ernate option to heaven than through Jesus Chri-st.

He went ahead to assert that Christ is the way, the truth, and the life, and if anybody chooses any other way he will wander and die. This understanding should guide all Christians in this voyage to heaven including what they enga-ge themselves into. So, if you are a Christian it is ex-pected of you not to have any other goal than to ma-ke heaven at last.

Note that having a goal to make heaven and realizing the goal are two different things. To actualize the goal the Christian must be committed and focused in his quest of heavenly goal which entails a lifestyle that is in accordance with the tenet of the Scripture.

Anybody who is having the goal of making heaven must be mindful of his/her relationship with others having in mind that the kingdom of heaven is a ho-ly place and without holi-ness no one shall enter. The person must take it as a du-ty to avoid sin and what-ever that could lead to it.

Mark 9:43-48 says: “And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched.

And if thy foot offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter halt into life, than having two feet to be cast into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched. And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out: it is better for thee to enter into the king-dom of God with one eye, than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire: Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched”

The Scripture, in the abo-ve context, has implored all heavenly candidates to strike at the root of all im-pure inclination, ungodly ambition, and irritable temper that could endang-er their chances of losing the goal of making heav-en.

When counselling the Cor-inthians, Paul described himself as a careful runner with a definite objective to make heaven. His eye was fixed upon the heavenly goal and he was running straight toward it not allowing anything to dist-ract his avowed decision. This is what is required from a true Christian who-se goal is to make heaven.