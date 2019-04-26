Mobarz Ft Buffalo Souljah – Trouble video, audio drops tomorrow

Well known as Mobarz Kidifa , the Nigerian born song writer, rapper ,producer who gave us hit singles such as ‘MATTER” & “BAD SHARP GUY “has another one for us titled “TROUBLE” from his upcoming EP-’14 days in the Sky’.

14 days in the Sky, being a chronicle of his life journey thus far, the artist displays his versatility in music and most definitely taking us on a musical journey straight to the sky. Having collaborated with artists such as J Molley, Emtee to name a few, we cannot help but anticipate for greatness from this EP.

“TROUBLE” features the Award Winning King of African Dancehall ,Buffalo Souljah, it’s been said the song will have you shy out of your comfort zone and straight onto the dance floor.

Listen to it on the following link and get your feet moving.https://fanlink.to/bFZ8

https://audiomack.com/song/mobarzkidifa/trouble-prod-by-mac-eleven-eng-by-gtbeats