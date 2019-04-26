Breaking News
Translate

Mobarz Ft Buffalo Souljah – Trouble video, audio drops tomorrow

On 7:27 pmIn News by TonyComments

Well known as Mobarz Kidifa , the Nigerian born song writer, rapper ,producer who gave us hit singles such as ‘MATTER” & “BAD SHARP GUY “has another one for us titled “TROUBLE” from his upcoming EP-’14 days in the Sky’.

How ten-man Bayern survive cup scare in nine-goal thriller
Mobarz Kidifa

14 days in the Sky, being a chronicle of his life journey thus far, the artist displays his versatility in music and most definitely taking us on a musical journey straight to the sky. Having collaborated with artists such as J Molley, Emtee to name a few, we cannot help but anticipate for greatness from this EP.

“TROUBLE” features the  Award Winning King of African Dancehall ,Buffalo Souljah, it’s been said the song will have you shy out of your comfort zone and straight  onto the dance floor.

Listen to it on the following link and get your feet moving.https://fanlink.to/bFZ8

https://audiomack.com/song/mobarzkidifa/trouble-prod-by-mac-eleven-eng-by-gtbeats

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
//BODY PART, INSERT IN BODY OF THE WEBSITE