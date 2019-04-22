Ministry of Transportation says revenue collection on highways illegal

The Ministry of Transportation has faulted collection of revenue on the federal highways by state and local government agents describing it as illegal.

The Head of Press Unit, Ministry of Transportation, Abuja, Mr Mohammad Idris, disclosed this while speaking with Journalist, in Aba on Monday.

Idris was reacting to roadblocks mounted in Abia by the staff of the State’s Passenger Integrated Manifest Scheme (ASPIMS) for revenue collection.

He, therefore, called on security agencies to clear federal highways of such revenue collectors who use the highways as revenue collection ground.

According to him, the activities of these men hinder the smooth flow of traffic on the affected roads and disturb travellers from other states passing through the state.

“The police and the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) should not allow these agents to block the highways.

“This is because their operations on the highways are illegal and obstruct the movement of travellers across the country.

“The former Inspector General of Police told them that the action was wrong, illegal and so he banned it but unfortunately some states still do that. But it is wrong.

“They have been told not to operate on the highways. Nobody has the right to block the highway except in emergency situations by security agencies,” Idris said.