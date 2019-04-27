Ministerial appointments: What Buhari must do — Yesufu, LPL boss

By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Features Editor

President of League of Patriotic Lawyers, a platform of lawyers committed to social justice and good governance, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu, in this interview, says President Muhammadu Buhari must be decisive in the appointment of ministers. The civil rights lawyer, real estate expert, and consultant, who was a member of the defence counsel of one Lawrence Anini’s men, Monday Osunbor, suggested the unbundling of some ministries among other issues.

The inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint ministers early in 2015 was among the factors believed to be responsible for what is regarded as the poor performance of his administration. What do you think he should do this time to hit the ground running?

Buhari’s second term should have a human face. He must hit the ground running after the swearing-in ceremony on May 29. The country is deeply divided along ethnic, religious and geographical lines. The healing must begin now. Those, who do not share this dream should not be in the cabinet. He should look beyond his current ministers to recruit tested and trusted technocrats. Competent people are not short in short supply. The iron curtain that has separated the legislature and the executive should be brought down and replaced with a transparent leadership. Therein lies our hope of building genuine nationhood. The bickering between the legislature and the executive was intense and it slowed down governance and economic growth. There is indeed the need for national unity and peaceful coexistence. Thus, Buhari’s next administration should take a look at the recommendation of the national conference report of 2014 and make it the bedrock of its growth. Our federation should be reprogrammed to reflect true federalism.

Restructuring

The keyword should be restructuring. There are key elements involved in genuine restructuring which include devolution of power, resource control, derivation principle, and fiscal federalism. Special funds must be set aside to address issues of reconstruction and rehabilitation of areas ravaged by insurgency and internal conflicts.

The funds accruable to the Federation Account should be shared in the following manners: federal government, 42.5 percent; state governments, 35 percent; and local governments, 22.5 percent.

Thus, the ration given to the states in the existing formula should be reduced, while the one given to the social development sector can be increased to ensure sustained economic growth.

Some have called for the unbundling of some ministries and even the merger of some. Which of the two suggestions should be adopted to ensure that the cabinet delivers?

Let us look at our justice ministry which we believe should be revived. We have submitted a memo to Mr. President to unbundle that ministry. The office of the Attorney General of the Federation should be separated from the Ministry of Justice. Whereas the Minister of Justice should be a political steward, the Attorney General should be appointed to prosecute cases and indeed advise the government on matters that ought not to be prosecuted, no matter how politically expedient it might be. There are tested and trusted members of the bar who may not be politicians and therefore not adept at double-speaking but nonetheless, versatile and reputable for the office of the Attorney General. The Agbakobas, Charles Edosomwans, the Femi Fanalas, Ozekhomehs, Richard Ahanoroughos, and Peter Ilegogies among others are there.

For instance, Femi Fanala, whose law office has been known as the most proactive in pro bono matters may not necessarily have the political credentials for Buhari’s political cabinet but he can advise the government on matters that should be prosecuted.

We have lost a lot of criminal prosecutions to inexperience and lack of courage to advise governments on what constitutes matters that should be prosecuted and those that should not. How else can one justify the continuous detentions of Dasuki, El Zaki Zaki in flagrant disobedience of serial court orders to release them? Only a spineless and visionless Attorney General would allow a government he serves as the chief law officer to continue to attract public odium, opprobrium and disapproval both home and abroad on the basis of ill-considered advise.

Apart from the Vice President, who was elected on the same ticket with Buhari, do you suggest other appointees who are not ministers are also replaced for efficiency?

The presence of Prof Osinbajo and Prof Sagay assisted in Buhari’s victory in the south.

By late 2017 and early 2018, Buhari was easily becoming a sectional leader, his appointments were regional, economic policy was tottering and the fight against insurgency was at a low ebb. There was also the resurgence of killer herdsmen. As a result of these, nobody in the south was ready to touch Buhari and his presidency with a long pole. The Yoruba elite decided to support the Vice President en mass having seen that the PDP made the fatal mistake of denying the Southwest the position of party chairman.

Prof Osinbajo had shown sterling qualities of leadership anytime Buhari travelled abroad. The cleaning of the Niger Delta and the removal of Lawal Daura as the head of the Department of State Security Service, DSS, showed that the Vice President could not only bark but bite. Osinbajo’s presence in the cabinet reassured the predominantly Christian south, that Buhari cannot Islamise the entire country.

For Prof Sagay, he became a guard fly to all forms of corruption and corrupt practices, thereby giving a boost to the tottering anti-corruption campaign. Prof Sagay never spared anybody, any party, and any institution. He saw the allowances paid to the National Assembly members as obscene and unsustainable. He called for a review. Not done yet, he took his anti-corruption campaign to the judiciary and called for transparent delivery of our justice system. Not even the sacred Supreme Court justices were spared. Prof Sagay did not spare the APC government which he serves. Indeed, a fraction of the APC government was more vitriolic in attacking the professor and even called for the removal of this unsparing professor of law. Prof Sagay had prepared from birth to lead this onslaught and he is ready to die for it if need be. He is an unrepentant Awoist, who believes strongly in social justice. Even in the academia before he was “kicked” out for refusing compromise and demanding justice in the University of Benin on behalf of his Academic Staff Union of Universities ,ASUU, colleagues and even students, this egg head saw no evil and spared no evil. Together with his soul mates like the late Dr. Festus Iyayi, Dr. Tunde Fatunde, he sought to use ASUU as an instrument of social change, not only in the university but the larger society at large. He believed strongly that the university administration should be autonomous and immune to outside influence. The appointment of a Vice Chancellor must come from within the university in a democratic manner, Sagay had opined. He had a collision with the then Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, retd. I can say authoritatively that Professor Sagay as my dean influenced law students to participate in student politics. Thus, I became the first student union leader of the Student Union Government, SUG, from the relatively new faculty Sagay himself had helped to midwife as its pioneer dean.

Thus, we laugh when attempts are made to stain his integrity by critics who do not know him. The truth is that professor Sagay really has no friend or foe when it comes to fighting for social justice on behalf of the wretched of the earth.

The League of Patriotic Lawyers stopped supporting Buhari and queued behind Sowore in the last presidential election. What was responsible for that?

The league of patriotic lawyers has been existing for a long time. We are guided by national interest not the interest of political gladiators. We support individuals with proven public service records and not parochial political views.

We supported Jonathan when it was expedient and when a cabal wanted to deny him the legitimate presidential crown before the doctrine of necessity. However, no matter how seemingly bad the Buhari administration may be, some retrogressive acts of the past have been banished forever by the administration. For instance, the idea of going straight to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to cart away dollars is gone forever. The idea of measuring the wealth of a nation by the number of private jets that adorns the runways of London, Dubai, New York, Rome, during private visits and parties is gone forever. The idea of burying dollars in private apartments is gone. The idea of asking retired generals to dictate or anoint our leaders is gone. The idea of asking Christians/Muslim clerics to anoint our leaders is gone. The idea of employing traditional rulers to endorse a sitting leader is gone forever. As a firm believer in social change, I still believe that we are not yet there until the youths are allowed to take over completely. It is also important to point out here that the country is still under the grip of capitalists. They are living on borrowed times. That we are not doing well in some areas does not mean that we will surrender to the enemies of this country.

On Zamfara killings

I don’t agree that the war on terrorism is over with the decimation of Boko Haram as argued by President Buhari recently. The killer herdsmen have taken over. They are more vicious in taking and renaming territories than Boko Haram and bandits. This new killer herdsmen now have a face and identity. Buhari/Osinbajo should proceed against them without fear or favour. The government should take a second look at the presence of gold and other precious minerals in Zamfara with the intention of taking over as they have done with the crude oil in the South-south and some parts of the South-east.