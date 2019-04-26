May 29 inauguration: Ambode issues deadline to commissioners, advisers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has directed all commissioners, special advisers, special assistants and personal assistants to submit their handover notes on or before May 10 deadline.



The directive was contained in a circular with Reference number SSG/LS/P/C/2019/Vol.1/01, issued on April 23, 2019.

The circular, by Adesina Odeyemi, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office, with the heading, “Preparation for smooth Transition and Submission of Handover Notes-Cabinet and Non-Cabinet ranks,” stressed that in a bit to facilitate a seamless transition, Ambode had directed that all appointees, serving in various political capacities should submit their handover notes not later than May 10, 2019.

Those affected by the circular are: Personal Assistants, Special Assistants, Special Advisers and members of the State Executive Council.

The circular stated that all the affected people were expected to prepare their individual handover notes and submit same to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office in hard and soft copies.

Ambod, however, said members of Statutory Boards, Chief Executive Officers of Parastatal Organisations and Governing Council, whose tenure had not elapsed were not affected by the directive.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Statutory Boards under reference above are: Civil Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Independent Electoral Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission, Audit Service Commission, State Universal Basic Education Board, Health Service Commission, Primary Health Care Board and Lagos State Pension Commission,

“Consequently, concerned individuals are enjoined to comply with the content of this circular. Accounting officers are to give this circular the adequate publicity it deserves,” it stated.