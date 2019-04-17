Maternal mortality: Nigeria highest contributor in western, Central Africa – WOTCLEF 

.Donates delivery kits to Traditional Birth Attendants in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

The Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation, WOTCLEF, has attributed the growing rate of maternal and mortality in the country, especially the North East, to lack of medical orientation and required kits for traditional birth attendants who are the first point of call in most rural communities.

Taraba State Coordinator of WOTCLEF, Sarah Ibi who spoke on Wednesday during the presentation of child delivery kits to traditional birth attendants with the support of TY Danjuma Foundation, called for synergy with formal health institutions to curb the menace.

According to her, “ Nigeria is the highest contributor to maternal mortality in Central and Western Africa, and contributes 14 per cent to the global maternal mortality rate.”

Aside from this, s he said Nigeria loses about 2,300 under five children annually, which according to her placed the country as the second largest contributor to under-five deaths in the world.

Ibi, however, noted that the gesture was meant to b uild a bridge of partnership between the formal health institutions and the traditional health sector, in order to curtail the increasing rate of maternal and infant mortality in the state.