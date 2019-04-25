Manchester City, Liverpool dominate PFA team of the year

English Premier League (EPL) defending champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) Team of the Year announced on Thursday, claiming six out of 11 spots.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, and centre back Aymeric Laporte were all named in the side, which also had four players from Liverpool.

The 2018/2019 EPL leaders are a point ahead of Liverpool in the race for the title, with both teams having three games left to play.

READ ALSO: I am not happy at Bayern, says wantaway Sanches

Liverpool dominated the defensive positions with centre back Virgil van Dijk joined by full backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the side and Sadio Mane named as a forward.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool to be named in the PFA team of the year.(Reuters/NAN)

VANGUARD