Breaking News
Translate

Manchester City, Liverpool dominate PFA team of the year

On 12:59 pmIn News, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

English Premier League (EPL) defending champions Manchester City dominated the Professional Footballers’ Association’s (PFA) Team of the Year announced on Thursday, claiming six out of 11 spots.

PFA Team of The Year
PFA Team of The Year/ Photo Credit: Goal

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, and centre back Aymeric Laporte were all named in the side, which also had four players from Liverpool.

The 2018/2019 EPL leaders are a point ahead of Liverpool in the race for the title, with both teams having three games left to play.

READ ALSO: I am not happy at Bayern, says wantaway Sanches

Liverpool dominated the defensive positions with centre back Virgil van Dijk joined by full backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the side and Sadio Mane named as a forward.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba was the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool to be named in the PFA team of the year.(Reuters/NAN)

VANGUARD


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
//BODY PART, INSERT IN BODY OF THE WEBSITE