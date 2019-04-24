Management, residents condemn plot to discredit New Planet Resorts.

By Esther Onyegbula

Management of New Planet Resorts, Lagos, clients, residents, socialites and Lovers of African-content-entertainment, have condemned the alleged plot by some faceless and disgruntled elements, who posted a fake video clip of a non existing incident in the social media, with the aim of discrediting the New Planet Resorts, Lagos.

It would be recalled that a fake video clip of an incident, involving an alleged mentally unsound lady, found sitting in an unidentified dirty water channel, said to have been shot in an unknown location, was posted in the internet with a tag suggesting that the incident happened in the popular Resorts located at Aka Road, Ajangbadi, Lagos state.

The video which the Resorts Management said was the handiwork of some mischief makers, has elicited public outrage and criticisms from numerous lovers of the Resorts.

According to some New Planet Resorts customers who spoke to our reporter, “the fake video clip was part of smear campaign and a calculated attempt by some yet to be identified competitors, who they said were merely jealous and threatened by the success story of the Resorts since inception years ago”.

In the word’s of Barrister Tunde Fadugba, a Lagos based Legal Practitioner, who confirmed that he has been patronizing the Resorts since inception, ” it is indeed sad that some people do not appreciate good product and a fellow Nigerian efforts to contribute his quota to the development of the country.

This is the only hotel that employs every tribes and ethnic groupings, including Hausa, Yoruba, Edo, Rivers, Efik, Igbo etc. When I critically watched this video that has now gone viral, I was shaking my head in disbelieve and disgust, on how some people have perverse mind full of evil. In the first place, the environment where the incident happened, has no resemblance with the international clean environment of the New Planet Resorts that I know. In fact, this is clearly the handiwork of some disgruntled elements, who were trying in vain to run down this hub of entertainment in Lagos. I will advice the Resorts management to endeavor to unmask, identify the perpetrators of this fake video with the aim of prosecuting them. Let them seek redress in court,” For Chief Friday Olooko, who identified himself as a guest in the Resorts “this is the only place I lodge whenever I am in Lagos on my regular business trips. The caliber of personalities, including government officials that visits here and the security arrangements involving the police, Army, Civil Defence, DSS and their internal private security, clearly make it impossible that such incident took place here unnoticed. The originators of that fake video should be arrested and send to jail.”

Another customer, Alhaji Sanni, who told our correspondent that he has lodged in the Resorts for four months, confirmed that no such incident happened. ” Nothing like that happened since I came. I think some people are trying to blackmail the hotel ”

Speaking, Magnus Abe, a regular customer, who also resides in Ajangbadi area, stated thus : ” the truth is that since New Planet Resorts started operation and showing class, night life has come back in Ajangbadi, Okoko, Ojo areas, and many of the old hotels around have lost their customers to it. So, we are not surprised that they posted this fake video.

However, investigation, revealed that the alleged fake video clips appear to be the handiwork of envious competitors, who the report said were threatened by the popularity and public acceptance of the New Planet Resorts in Lagos.

Part of the report made available to our correspondent collaborated the position of some New Planet Resorts customers, who alleged that the aim of the sponsors of the fake video clips, was to create tension as well as scare away customers during the Easter celebration show.

When the Management of the Resorts was contacted, its General Manager, Mr. Audu and the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Wisdom Anierobi, denied knowledge of the incident within their premises.

They described the fake video as a futile campaign of calumny, while warning the perpetrators of such malicious act to desist or face the full weight of the law. Anierobi, noted that the Resorts would issue a press statement in due course.