Man steals three underwear belonging to his employer

Ibadan – An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Thursday ordered that a security guard, Yakubu Jeremiah , 28, be remanded in Agodi Prison for allegedly stealing three underwear belonging to his employer.



Yakubu who lives on Plot 2, Road 4 , Olugbode Estate, Idi -Ishin Jericho, Ibadan, pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.Enilolobo, ordered the defendant to be remanded in at Agodi prison until April 23, for reading of fact and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt . Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that Yakubu on April 14, at about 11 a.m., at Plot 2, Road 4, Olugbode Estate , Idi – Ishin stole three women underwear belonging to his employer valued at N1, 500 .

Adegbite said that the defendant confessed to taking the underwear without the consent of the owner.

The prosecutor said that the underwear belonged to the complainant, Opeyemi Wahab.

He said that the complainant reported the matter at the Eleyele Police Station on April 16, at about 6 p.m.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) (6). (NAN)