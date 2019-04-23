Man arrested for attempting to sell own children in Calabar

By Emma Una

A Thirty-year-old man, Edet Essien Inyang has been apprehended by the police in Calabar for attempting to sell two of his children.

According to a source, Clement Ekem, Edet took his two children, one male and one female to Murray Street where he sought for buyers to enable his raise money which he said will save him from the poverty he is going through.

“He came here with the children and asked after one rich man on this street and when he did not see the man we asked him what he was looking for the man for and he said was looking for someone to buy his two children. He said the male child is N200, 000 each and the female 150,000”.

Ekem said they were taken aback by what the man said and to stop him from taking the children somewhere to sell they had to “delay him while making effort to contact the police at Atakpa Police Station which is close by which immediately sent a team to arrest him.

“He said he is from Akwa Ibom State but resides in Using Inyang which is in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State”.

At the Atakpa Police Station, the Divisional Police Officer confirmed the arrest of the man saying the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Division at the Police Command headquarters for further investigations.

DSP Irene Ugbo, the Cross River State police command Public Relations Officers said she is yet to be briefed on the matter.

Vanguard