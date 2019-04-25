Love Turned Sour: Death toll rise to eight as three other family members die in hospital

Dayo Johnson Akure

THREE other members of a family that were set ablaze by a jilted lover, Deji Adenuga, at Igbodigo in Okitipupa council area of Ondo State reportedly died yesterday.

The death toll has risen to eight.

Recall that a loverboy Adenuga who is on the run, set the family house where eight members of his estrange lover’s family were sleeping ablaze. Five of them died in the inferno while three others were rushed to the hospital.

The family lives in a room at Adetuwo Street in the town.

Vanguard gathered that the suspect sprayed the room at about 2am with petrol before setting it ablaze.

Kidnappers abduct 5 in Kogi, demand N10m

The girlfriend. Titi Sanumi reportedly decided to call off the relationship and this irked the loverboy and he in return stormed the house and set it ablaze.

But unknown to him the girlfriend was not at home when he carried out the dastardly act.

However, report had it yesterday that the other three members of the family that were admitted in the hospital had died because of the degree of burns they sustained in the fire.

Police source gave the names of the deceased to include : Glory Alade, Mercy Alade, Joy Alade, Adebayo Alade, Aladesewa Alade, Johnson Alade and Ayorinde Alade.

Contacted the Police spokesperson Femi Joseph said the three people died as a result of the injury they sustained in the fire.

” I can confirm to you that three more people have died, it only remains the girlfriend (Titi) in the family that is survived.

“For the suspect, we are still on his trail and we will soon get him.” Joseph vowed.

Joseph added that Titi ” is presently on admission in hospital because she is still traumatized”

VANGUARD