Local Content: Chevron, NPDC, others get 14 day quit notice

Akpokona Omafuaire

CHEVRON Nigeria Limited, Nest Oil, NPDC, Lee Engineering, Neconde Energy and Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC amongst others, have been handed a 14-day quit ultimatum to “vacate their operational facilities” in the oil-rich Omadino land, Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State, over their failure to implement the Nigerian Content Act as it affects Omadino indigenes.

The ultimatum was contained in a communique released by Omadino Welders and Filters Association, OWFA after an emergency meeting held in Omadino, Warri.

The communique signed by President of OWFA, Comrade Kennedy Ugbameta and Assistant Secretary, Comrade Omasan Ogharandukun, stressed that they won’t be able to guarantee the security of facilities of the multinational oil and gas companies operating in Omadino after the expiration of the ultimatum whose notice commenced Friday, April 19.

According to the indigenous Omadino Welders and Filters, several efforts made to compel the affected companies/agency to stop the alleged marginalisation of Omadino people, including various correspondences to inform the companies, especially Chevron Nigeria Limited of qualified manpower within the host community, have been arrogantly ignored.