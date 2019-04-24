Lizzy never attended Caleb Nursery and Primary School — Management

By Dayo Adesulu

Authorities of the Caleb Nursery and Primary School Saturday refuted the allegation that one Lizzy who is presently undertaking drug rehabilitation at the Freedom Foundation Rehab facility was one of their students.

It said that contrary to the viral video on social media that Lizzy who is undertaking drug rehabilitation attended Caleb Nursery and Primary School, adding that she was never a student of the school

According to the Management statement: “Caleb Nursery and Primary School was highly disturbed with this unfortunate and misleading information as our primary investigation and record proved that she was not a former student of Caleb Nursery and Primary School.

“However, the Management of Caleb Nursery and Primary School has sent a representative to Freedom Foundation, the organization in charge of the rehab home where Lizzy is currently being reformed to provide financial support to her on compassionate and humanitarian ground.”

While presenting the financial support to Lizzy, Mr Elvis Otobo, who represented Dr. Ola Adebogun, the proprietor of the school, reiterated Caleb Nursery and Primary School commitment to raising Godly leaders who would achieve a consistent record of moral and academic excellence.

Stressing further that the proprietor is interested in the full rehabilitation and reintegration of Lizzy into the society, he advised parents to pay attention to the activities of their teenagers, the friends they keep and know their whereabouts.

He said: “Parents are to provide support and set a godly example for their children at all time, adding, “Youths are to spend their time only with friends they trust.”

In his remark, Adeshola Bello of Freedom Foundation who received the financial support on behalf of Lizzy lauded the kind gesture of Dr Adebogun.

She thanked the proprietor of Caleb group of schools, Dr Ola Adebogun for his philanthropic gesture especially after ascertaining that Lizzy was never a former student of Caleb Nursery and Primary School.

She noted that many youths are suffering from drug addiction and the problem is enormous, urging that coordinated efforts from men and women of goodwill and government to pay more attention to resolving this menace is key.

Underlining that the financial support will go a long way to give her hope, adding that there is life after rehabilitation.

“The financial support will assist in Lizzy’s reintegration into the society and give her hope,” she promised.

She, however, promised to pay a courtesy visit to the proprietor along with Lizzy after her detoxification to appreciate his generosity.