Linda Ikeji, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, others headline 2019 LWI 8th GHB

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The 8th annual Grand Health Bazaar, GHB, and 3rd Biennial Liver Health Confab kicks off today, Wednesday April 23 with the entertainment and health and wellbeing segments which will feature celebrities including, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Linda Ikeji, among others in the entertainment industry.

The programme which holds at the Havilah Event Centre Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos starting from today to end on Friday April 26, as the LiveWell Initiative LWI and its subsidiary Women in Hepatitis Africa WIHA, throw open their doors to the discerning public, to jaw jaw and discuss pertinent health issues centered around Wellness, Nutrition, Liver Health , and overall Wellbeing.

In a statement signed by the Founder, LWI, Mrs. Bisi Bright, “the GHB is a popular annual event which brings together technocrats from all walks of life,including bankers, telecoms experts, HR Consultants, Manufacturers, and healthcare professionals, under one Multi-sectoral platform, to discuss the way forward with health issues.

“With this year’s theme, ‘Sustainable Development Goals as a Catalyst for Enhanced Corporate Sustainability and the sub-theme including ‘Entertainment as an Ingredient for Good Health and Wellbeing, ‘Coffee and Liver Health A Workplace Enhancer, ‘Adult Malnutrition as a Cause of Executive Stress, GHB offers everybody, lot of value. “It is a 3 in 1 event with Plenaries/Symposia, a Grand Exposition and a Free Walk-in healthy fair”, she said.