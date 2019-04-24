Life Flour Mill organises 2nd Golf Tournament in Sapele

By Paul Olayemi

Sapele – Life Flour Mill Limited, one of the first flour Milling company in Nigeria recently sponsored its 2nd golf classic that had over 100 golfers across the nook and cranny of the country.

The event , a two-day golf tee-off that ran from Friday 19 and to Saturday 20th April 2019, was held at the lush grass of the Sapele Athletic club, one of the oldest sports club in Nigeria’ featured among others a “Coaching Clinic” to nurture the skills of young and upcoming talents.

According to Life Flour Mill Limited General Manager, Mr Alexander Verhees, the company sponsorship of the 2nd Golf Championship, after last year’s own, has enhanced the company’s drive not only in carrying out their Social Corporate responsibility but to also bring economic life to the city.

“We started last year with the first Life flour Golf organized in May and from then on, we have resolved to organise it every year”

Mr Verhees who said, he was proud of the cooperate entity which sponsored it directly or indirectly related to Life Flour Mill such as Rite Food, Master Bakers Sapele, Access Bank, Cajex Global, Victor Authentic, Hampshire Hotel, Psl, Lana Hospital, Okafor Intergrated, Friday Ovie, Rainbow Feeds, Highlife, Muhlenchemie, also added that founded in 1913, Sapele Athletic Club is the first Golf club in the Country.

“Many prominent people such as the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Sir John Mayor, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom and many great people today have played at this course.

The captain of the Golf club, Chief Peter Asagba then urged the State government to help in improving the game of golf in the country.