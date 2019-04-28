Legend the Musical set to tour Nigerian states

By Ayo Onikoyi

LEGENDS: Kings and Kingdoms, a musical play centred on the lives and triumph of some Africa’s iconic legends has geared up to tour the states of Nigeria with a grand show in Abuja the federal capital after their successful outings in Lagos.

Following LEGENDS debut production in October 2018 during the 22nd edition of the annual MUSON Festival of the Arts, LEGENDS has since then been staged 16 times in Lagos and Bonny Island. LEGENDS the musical performance surmounts each show leaving a ‘wow’ expression on the audience; making them ask for a comeback on stage after every performance.

The producers and directors of LEGENDS the musical – Gbenga Yusuf and Ayo Ajayi, disclosed that the need to embark on a nation wide tour is as a result of yearnings from the fans and audience could not resist seeing the performance time after time.

“Through music and dance, we embark on a journey through the lives and the cultures of five legendary icons in Africa from Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Ghana: Sango, son of Thunder, Shaka of Zulu, Yaa Asantewa of Asante Kingdom, Queen Amina of Zazzau and Queen Nefertiti of Egypt,” says Ayo.

Speaking further, “In partnership with Transcorp Hilton hotel, LEGENDS: Kings and Kingdoms will be back on stage in t. hotel, Abuja from the 17th to 19th of May, 2019. This MTN Foundation sponsored show will have her opening performance at 7:00PM on the first day, while the subsequent days will be open for viewers at 4:00PM and 7:00PM daily. Art enthusiasts, fun lovers, historians and the general public are all invited to the show,” Ayo added.

For Yusuf, “To celebrate Children’s Day through Democracy Day, there are Children and Adult shows in Lagos from the 27th to 29th of May, 2019 in Agip hall, MUSON centre, Onikan (10:00AM, 4:00PM & 7:00PM daily). Co-produced with Mrs Karachi Atiya, 10:00AM shows are dedicated to LEGENDS Children Experience, which is loaded with fun activities like LEGENDS hand stamp wall, African body arts, LEGENDS mannequin cut-outs photo shoot, LEGENDS photo props, snack pack and many more,” he said.

“Meanwhile, our open arms will be ready to receive families, groups, friends, business associate and all Lagosians during our evening shows,” Yusuf concludes.

LEGENDS the Musical is written by Paul Ugbede and is produced from the stable of Gbenga’s Seeing Through the Arts Production and Ayo’s Declassical Arts and Entertainment.

The production is stage managed by Victory Ashien, while Yetunde Mojola and Toks Demide are the costumier and production designer respectively.

The cast consists of Floyd Igbo, Oluchi Odii, Mojisola Kadiri, Segun Adefila, Yinka Davies, Uchechi Chika Elumelu, Kelvinmary Ndukwe, Eden Attai, Omololu Sodiya, Jubril Gbadamosi and a host of other dancers and musicians.