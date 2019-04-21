Lawmaker builds N170m house for medical varsity

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE groundbreaking of the N170m worth of building for the Faculty of Clinical Sciences donated to the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo town has been performed.

The building was donated by the lawmaker representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja.

Speaking at the ceremony, the donor said the gesture was one of his constituency projects for 2018 and 2019.

According to him, N70m was budgeted in the 2018 budget for the project and N100m in the 2019 budget.

Akinlaja said that as a believer in the efficacy of human capital development, the legacy he wanted to leave behind for humanity is to add value to the university community.

He lauded Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his continued support for the institution and for playing politics without bitterness with the institution and the host community.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Friday Okonofua, said the donation of the building marked a milestone in the development of the institution.

Okonofua said the donation will aid the final approval of the medicine and dentistry program by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria MDCN.

Former governor of the state and the founder of the university, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, commended his successor for building on the legacies he left behind.