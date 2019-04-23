Late Prof Sophie Oluwole to be buried April 26

Funeral rites for the late Professor Sophia Bosede Oluwole, who died on 23, December 2018, begin on Thursday, 25 April with a lecture, at the University of Lagos.

According to Tope Fadahunsi, son of the woman acclaimed to be the first female holder of the doctorate degree in philosophy in Nigeria, the international lecture titled “Courage, scholarship and the revitalisation of tradition: The life and legacy of Professor Sophie Bosede Oluwole,” will be delivered by Professor of African Religious Traditions and Chair of the Committee on African Studies at the Harvard Divinity School Harvard University, USA, Jacob Kehinde Olupona.

ALSO READ: ISIS claims responsibility of Sri Lanka Easter Sunday attacks

There will be a lying-in-state on 26 April at the Art Theatre, Faculty of Arts, UniLag followed by a funeral service at the Chapel of Light, Akoka.

Reception of guests will hold at the University of Lagos, Multipurpose Hall, Akoka on 27 April by 11am.

Vanguard