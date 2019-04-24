Late Bishop Ketiku, great warrior for Christ – Akeredolu

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described late Bishop Joshua Ketiku, former Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state as a great warrior for Christ.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure on Tuesday during a condolence visit to the widow of the late cleric, Odunayo.

Ketiku, the founder of Christ Like Assembly was aged 66 years before his death on Wednesday.

The governor said the death of the cleric was a huge loss to the state and christendom.

“We have lost a devoted man of God who truly knew and served the Prince of Peace till death.

“His death is a great loss, not only to his family but also to the state government and Christendom.

“He was not just a Christian, he knew the Prince of Peace, he was in the forefront of spreading the gospel, he made us understand that believers never die but only sleep in the Lord,” Akeredolu said.

The governor admonished the wife of the deceased to take solace in God, paying that He would grant the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

Responding on behalf of the family and church, Pastor Williams Olaoye, Senior Pastor, Christ Like Assembly, appreciated the governor and his entourage for the visit.

He said the governor’s visit would provide comfort and solace to the family at this time of grief.

“It is very kind of you to visit our mother in the lord and to comfort her, she is really comforted by this visit,” he said.