Lagos set for Africa’s cultural celebration ‘Culturati’

By Juliet Ebirim

The city of Lagos is set to host the celebration of culture in Africa with the 12th edition of Culturati, formerly known as “My Heritage, My Pride & Sisi Oge (Pride of Africa).” It is scheduled to hold from June 28 – 30, 2019 at the Nike Art Gallery, Lekki, Lagos and Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The popular cross-cultural event was rebranded to accommodate the existing cultural diversity of the Nigerian culture as well as, create a renaissance of its fading cultural heritage to the influx of western domination.

The priceless value of culture and its attendant global influence has been described as the reason for the three-day event, which will gather art luminaries in the creative industry, traditional rulers, royal fathers, diplomats and art enthusiasts from different corners of the world.

Speaking further on the forthcoming cross-cultural event, CEO, No. 1 Heritage Solutions, Aregbe Idris, disclosed that, “The notion behind Culturati 2019 is to explore nature’s creative beauty, create a renaissance of our cultural heritage, raise cultural ambassadors and grow SMEs in the creative industry. To that extent, build-up programmes are ongoing to create the right momentum for the major event. Some of the ongoing programmes are; training sessions, workshop programmes, cultural exhibitions and creative seminars.”

Aregbe said the event, which will feature a cultural festival, culminating in a gala night, is expected to achieve a number of goals for which the programme is organised.

“There is absolutely no doubt that culture is imponderable, as it remains invariably sacrosanct in recreating and re-experiencing the life and times of our forebears, hence sustaining these cultural legacies are the bedrock of Culturati’s existence,” he further narrated.

Culturati is well on course in establishing itself as a global umbrella brand for celebrating values and uniting Africa.