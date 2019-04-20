Lagos-Ibadan rail will be ready in June, says Amaechi

Determined to deliver on the rail project, the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has assured that by early June, the rail transport system would be ready for use between Lagos and Ibadan.

The Lagos-Abeokuta rail had been completed earlier in the year as passengers were offered three-month free ride. The period of free ride was however shortened.

Amaechi, who spoke to journalists at the weekend, noted that his commitment to the full take off of rail transportation in Nigeria was to make life better for Nigerians.

He undertakes rail inspection trips sometimes twice a month.

Lagos-Ibadan rail: Amaechi directs CCECC to complete Iju-Agbado section in 2 weeks

The Ghanaian government recently sent a team, led by its Minister of Rail Development, Hon Joe Ghartey, to understudy the progress being made in Nigeria’s rail projects.

The Lagos-Ibadan rail project is being executed at the cost of $1.6 billion and being funded with a loan from the Chinese government.

He explained that the hitherto abandoned Itakpe-Warri rail line had been completed and commenced operation. It shall, for a start, be carrying 100 passengers per trip, until more coaches are purchased.