Lagos Health Ministry, hypo partner on World Health Day

In commemoration of this year’s World Health Day, Hypo makers of Nigeria’s favourite bleach brand, collaborated with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Environment and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to organize a 5 kilometers sensitization walk, Health Symposium and a community cleaning exercise tagged “Team Up to Clean Up.”

The activities were organised to encourage Nigerians to understand that cleanliness and hygiene are important health considerations everyone should imbibe in order to maintain a healthier nation.

The health Symposium which held on Friday at LTV 8 Agindinbgi, Ikeja was preceded by a 5Km walk starting from the Ikeja Local Government and concluded with a medical health screening exercise made available to all attendees outside the symposium venue, while the day after saw the Hypo team converged on LSDPC Alaka Estate, Surulere community to clean up the entire estate.

Speaking at the symposium, Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, Dr Jide Idris, who was represented by a Director in the Directorate of Disease Control, Dr. Agbolagoriite Olurotimi, commended the hypo brand for partnering with the Lagos Ministry of Health to sustain the enlightenment campaign and activities towards a more hygienic and cleaner environment in Lagos State and beyond.

“Hypo brand has made its mark by focusing on a need which has existed since the beginning of time. Even the bible says cleanliness is next to godliness. This we believe is a philosophy worth embracing by all and sundry, especially the teaming population of women who are mostly saddled with the responsibility of keeping our environment and household clean,” said Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Barrister Oluwatoyin Odusanya.

Also speaking, Hypo’s Brand Manager, Onome Asagbra, said: “Team Up to Clean Up” is an activity imbibed by the brand to bring all stakeholders together to clean up their neighbourhoods. The aim of this exercise has always been to elaborate the importance of a clean neighbourhood in disease prevention and control and to stress the importance of everyone, everywhere coming together to raise the standards of health and hygiene around us.”