Lagos community protests planned installation of non indigene as monarch

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Indigenes and residents of ancient Orugbo-Iddo Community, Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area, LCDA, a suburb in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, yesterday, stormed the state House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja to protest over alleged plans to install a non indigene as the next king, the Olofin Ijaiye of Orugbo-Iddo Kingdom.

The protesting group who claimed it had earlier sent petition to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and the House of Assembly and Council of Traditional Rulers, (Obas), was led by one of the contenders of the stool, Prince Lawal Adeleye.

According to them, “All the petitions submitted have been swept under the carpet and suppressed.”

Adeleye, who claimed to be the Oba Olofin-Ijaiye designate, accused some government officials of colluding with one Abdul Adewale to install him as the next traditional ruler of Orugbo-Iddo, despite the fact that the matter is still in court for determination.

The placard carrying protesters, barricaded the road leading to Lagos House, office of the Governor and House of Assembly Complex, insisting on being attended to.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “Gov. Ambode please withdraw the approval of installation of Adewale Abdul. Orugbo is boiling, Abdul is not a member of our family Origbo. Adewale is from Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, Ogun State.

Orugbo-Iddo makers have withdrawn their erroneous declaration of Adewale Abdul in writing,” among others.

Speaking with newsmen, he said the protest became necessary to avoid impending crisis in the area if the authorities fails to take urgent step to stop the alleged plans to install Adewale, who was said to be a non indigene of the community.

Meanwhile, representative of the state government, Hundei Kolawole, Director Political, Office of the Civic Engagements, urged the protesters to sustain the peace and harmony in the community as the matter will be addressed appropriately, without further delay.