Lagos begins biometric capturing of intending pilgrims

Ishola Balogun

The biometric capturing of Lagos state intending pilgrims has commenced after all.

The exercise which kicked off onTuesday at Ves Tasheel House, Abule Onigbongbo, Ikeja, Lagos, with some pilgrims from Alimosho local government area is now in progress. As at press time, it was gathered that only pilgrims who have completed their payments are called for the exercise.

The Board Secretary, Mr. Ishola Rahman reacting to the development asked intending pilgrims to visit the place with their two passport photographs and original copy of their International Passport for the all important exercise.

He pointed out that intending pilgrims from Agege Local Government who have completed their payments have been attended to while those of Ajeromi and Alimosho are ongoing.

For orderliness, he stated that “Pilgrims are to await phone call from their various coordinators for their respective dates of capturing to enable them obtain visa for the holy pilgrimage.

In his contribution, the Board Secretary, reiterated the need for intending pilgrims to make haste in the completion of their payments in order to fastrack the travelling arrangements to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.