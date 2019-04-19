Lagos-Badagry Expressway: We’re going through hell, monarch, residents, commuters lament

Flay FG, Lagos govt for being insensitive

By Esther Onyegbula & Chris Onuoha

The rainy season is just beginning so has the pains, agonies of motorists and commuters plying the Lagos-Badagry expressway.

There is no end to the suffering experienced by people plying the road.

This can be attributed to the deplorable state of the road.

Motorists and commuters have frowned at both the Federal Government and Lagos State Government over their travails on the road.

Lending his voice to the deplorable state of the road, the traditional ruler of Iworo kingdom in Olorunda local government of Badagry, Oba Idris Oladele Kosoko, lampooned the Federal Government’s insensitivity towards the bad state of the Badagry Expressway and the plight of users.

The monarch made this known during the celebration of his second year anniversary on the throne.

Oba Kosoko said: “The condition of the Badagry Expressway is very disheartening. This is one important link road to other ECOWAS communities in West Africa. There is a huge loss of economic activities as a result of the poor condition of the road. It is in terrible condition. Vehicles breakdown and loss of man-hour is causing a lot of hardship on the people. A journey of about 45 minutes from Okokomaiko to Badagry now takes almost four hours. Now that the rain is back, we are not sure if the road will be passable again.”

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government “not to be insensitive to issues like these. They should declare a state of emergency on Badagry Express road. If the construction work is suspended, there should be palliative measures to fill the potholes and make vehicular movement easy.”

Motorists, commuters lament

Recounting the travails he goes through daily, a commercial bus driver, Peter Oluwaseun, said the roads are in a terrible state. I left Mile 2 at about past four this evening till now I am still on my way to Oko Afo that is almost six hours for a journey that is less than an hour if the road was in a good condition. The Federal Government and Lagos State government are deliberately subjecting us to so much suffering with their nonchalant attitude towards the construction of the roads. This government is the most insincere government I have ever seen.

But the rains are here and the road has gone from bad to worse. Now, they have gone blind and insensitive so cannot see or feel the plight of motorists and commuters who are gradually dying because of this road.”

For Mr Olajide Joseph, who works at Liverpool, he said: “Due to the bad road, I have to leave my house at Lusada area by 5 am daily so that I will get to the office by 8 am but because of the state of this road, I didn’t get to the office till 10:05 am. I spent five hours on this road going to work and another five hours to get back. Because I left the office by 5 pm still after 10 pm I am still on my way home. This night I have to sleep at a relative house in Ijanikin, I won’t go home because it is too late and risky to get to my house at Lusada. Tomorrow I still have to go through this nightmare because the government has failed to be responsible. “I can’t remember the last time I drove my car to work. Sincerely I am contemplating buying a motorbike that is the only viable option I have for now.”