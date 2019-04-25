Kwara Speakership: APC group harps on experience

Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN- Battle for Speakership in Kwara state continued yesterday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) Formidable Group in the state craved the indulgence of the party leadership to consider competence and experience in the choice of the next speaker of the state House of Assembly.

The group, which membership cuts across the state, therefore, enjoined the APC echelon in the state to jettison zoning arrangement in the selection of the speaker of the ninth assembly in Kwara state.

Chairman of the group, Comrade Shitta Adegbola flanked by the teaming members said this while addressing reporters in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to him, “we need strategic people in strategic positions in every government for good governance. The issue of experience is our own zoning arrangement, we believe in competence and sacrifice.

Comrade Adegbola harped that factors of experience and competence, legislative rule and sacrifice should be considered for the next speaker of the stated instead of zoning arrangement.

He nevertheless admonished those who are also clamouring for the exalted seat to consider the larger interest of the development and progress of the state and accept compensation in other existing leadership post.

